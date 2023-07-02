Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $27.68 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $497.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.07. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $363.59 and a one year high of $497.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.