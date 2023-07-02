Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $40.39 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $40,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $153.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $153.38.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

