Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $57.50 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 894,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $57,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,489 shares of company stock worth $3,615,923. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

