Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,955 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Entegris worth $35,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Entegris by 341.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.82 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,541.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

