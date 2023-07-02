Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 2.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AutoZone worth $86,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $14,533,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,493.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,533.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2,487.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

