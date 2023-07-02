Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,894 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

