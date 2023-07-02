Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $192.31 million and $31.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,005,186 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.