Financial Analysis: Mechanics Bank (MCHB) vs. Its Peers

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) is one of 270 public companies in the "Banks—Regional" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mechanics Bank to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Mechanics Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanics Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bank N/A N/A N/A Mechanics Bank Competitors 34.92% 10.27% 0.93%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Mechanics Bank pays an annual dividend of $300.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mechanics Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mechanics Bank lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Mechanics Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bank N/A N/A 15.48 Mechanics Bank Competitors $2.56 billion $707.14 million 268.28

Mechanics Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mechanics Bank. Mechanics Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mechanics Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanics Bank Competitors 1032 2924 2988 25 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 341.29%. Given Mechanics Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mechanics Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mechanics Bank rivals beat Mechanics Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Mechanics Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individuals, families, small businesses, municipalities, and non-profits in communities in Greater San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego areas and throughout the Central Valley in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home and auto loans; term loans and lines of credit, multi-family lending, commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied real estate loans, equipment financing, and trade services and letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; payable and receivable solutions, fraud prevention, and cash management services; merchant and payroll services, paycheck protection program solutions, and workplace benefit plans; foreign currency, cashier's checks, wire transfers, overdraft, deposit and treasury, trust and estate, investment and asset management, retirement planning, and wealth management services; and online and mobile banking services. Mechanics Bank was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

