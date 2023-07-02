Financial Comparison: GB Sciences (GBLX) vs. Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Free Report) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GB Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -9,661.00% -103.05% -23.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $122.09 million -$5.63 million -109.06

Analyst Recommendations

GB Sciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GB Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 547 1422 4195 27 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.88%. Given GB Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

