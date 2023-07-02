Financial Comparison: GB Sciences (GBLX) vs. Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Free Report) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GB Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares GB Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GB Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GB Sciences Competitors
|-9,661.00%
|-103.05%
|-23.76%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GB Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GB Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.03
|GB Sciences Competitors
|$122.09 million
|-$5.63 million
|-109.06
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GB Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GB Sciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GB Sciences Competitors
|547
|1422
|4195
|27
|2.60
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.88%. Given GB Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
GB Sciences Company Profile
GB Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
