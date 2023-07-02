Financial Contrast: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) vs. Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Free Report) and Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Lands’ End’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Fashion Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A Lands’ End -0.76% -3.07% -1.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Lands’ End’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lands’ End $1.56 billion 0.16 -$12.53 million ($0.36) -21.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Fashion Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lands’ End.

33.9% of Lands’ End shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lands’ End shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Fashion Group and Lands’ End, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Fashion Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Lands’ End 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Fashion Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 224.22%. Lands’ End has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.20%. Given Global Fashion Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Fashion Group is more favorable than Lands’ End.

Summary

Global Fashion Group beats Lands’ End on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Fashion Group

(Free Report)

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About Lands’ End

(Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel. It sells its products through e-commerce and company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Lands' End Lighthouse, Squall, Tugless Tank, Drifter, Outrigger, and Marinac, Beach Living brands, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Little Black Suit, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.