First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,796. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,406. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile



First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

