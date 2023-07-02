First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %
FCNCP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 75,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.71.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
