First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 416,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 85,766 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,727. The stock has a market cap of $255.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

