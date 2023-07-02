First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
FTXN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
