First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $1.6388 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

