First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $1.6388 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
