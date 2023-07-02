Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 107.7% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 24,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,499. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Stories

