FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.50.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $252.41.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,367,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,537,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

