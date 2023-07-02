FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.50.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FLT stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $252.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,367,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,537,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
