Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

