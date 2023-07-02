Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $294.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.16. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 545.45% and a negative return on equity of 947.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

