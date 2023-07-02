Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,411 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

