Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

