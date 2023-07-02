Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 28,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,139.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,144.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,047.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,740.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

