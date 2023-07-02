Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

O opened at $59.79 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

