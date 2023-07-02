Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

