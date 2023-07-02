Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

