Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,326 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $140.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

