Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,465 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

