Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000.

VIGI opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

