FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.
FREYR Battery Stock Up 3.0 %
FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
