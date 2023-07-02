FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 3.0 %

FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

About FREYR Battery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 57.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 313,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.