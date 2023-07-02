Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,445,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 588,482 shares during the period. Frontline comprises 3.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Frontline were worth $139,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,220 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.27%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

