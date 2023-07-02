Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $604.54 million and $56.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,326,735,528 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

