Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

