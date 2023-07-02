Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
About Galantas Gold
