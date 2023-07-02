Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $350.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner has a 1 year low of $231.05 and a 1 year high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $1,756,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

