Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $359.13.
Gartner Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $350.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner has a 1 year low of $231.05 and a 1 year high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $1,756,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
