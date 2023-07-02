Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.69

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.69 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.30). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.30), with a volume of 26,957 shares changing hands.

Gear4music Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.13.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

