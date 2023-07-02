Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Genfit stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

