Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Genfit Stock Performance
Genfit stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.
About Genfit
