Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Genmab A/S accounts for 0.2% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.