Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 17,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 20.41. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.15 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

