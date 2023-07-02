Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,692,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,655,000 after buying an additional 154,330 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 24,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,800. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also

