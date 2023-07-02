GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNNDY. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.