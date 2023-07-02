Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2283 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GTIP opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.