Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,616.38

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $59,616.38 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

