GrainCorp Limited (GNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About GrainCorp
