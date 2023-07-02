Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $193.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

