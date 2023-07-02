Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHD opened at $72.62 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

