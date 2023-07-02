Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 100.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,690 shares during the period. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000.

NYSEARCA:JHPI opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

