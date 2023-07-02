Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $775,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $280.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

