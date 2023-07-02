Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Update

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTMLF remained flat at C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. Green Technology Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53.
Green Technology Metals Company Profile
