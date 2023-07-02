Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Update

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTMLF remained flat at C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. Green Technology Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53.

Get Green Technology Metals alerts:

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.