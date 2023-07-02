GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 671,251 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

GHG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.