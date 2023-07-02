Grin (GRIN) Price Down 26.2% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $478,171.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00368317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00961209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00546437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00066774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00159893 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

