Grin Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $481,374.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,503.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00364033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.05 or 0.00959052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00538927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00066755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00158016 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

